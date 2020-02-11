CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 290,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CTI BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CTI BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 697,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,912. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.95.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

