CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Short Interest Update

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 114,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CUI Global stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 37,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.33. CUI Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO James F. Oneil acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 154,881 shares of company stock valued at $166,681. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 502,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 416,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CUI Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

