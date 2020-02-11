Cummins Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.311 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Cummins has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cummins to earn $12.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

NYSE CMI traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 864,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

