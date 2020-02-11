Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.11. 13,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

