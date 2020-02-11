Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

CURLF stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.