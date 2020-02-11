CustomContractNetwork Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $3,670.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network.

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

