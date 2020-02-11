CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of CVB Financial worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after buying an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 216,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,144. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

