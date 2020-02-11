CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 484.6% in January

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.00. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.93.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 29.95%.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

