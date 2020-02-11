CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after purchasing an additional 461,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

