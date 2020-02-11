Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CYAN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 29,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.71. Cyanotech has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

