Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 427,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.