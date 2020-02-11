Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 73,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

CYCN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 247,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

