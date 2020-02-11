Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 381.8% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CELP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.61. Cypress Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 143.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Cypress Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.