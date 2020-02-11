Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,942. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Cyren will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

