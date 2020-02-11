D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of D. R. Horton worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.