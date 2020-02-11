Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on DAI. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.94 ($58.07).

DAI traded down €0.41 ($0.48) on Tuesday, hitting €42.64 ($49.58). The company had a trading volume of 7,718,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

