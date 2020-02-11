Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.94 ($58.07).

DAI traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €42.64 ($49.58). 7,718,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.37. Daimler has a 12 month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

