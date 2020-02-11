Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.85% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.06 ($58.20).

DAI stock opened at €43.10 ($50.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.37. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

