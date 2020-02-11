Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,853 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 179.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Danaher by 83.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.71. 415,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,448. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

