Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34, Yahoo Finance reports. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Danaos has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

DAC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

