DAO.Casino (BET) Market Cap Reaches $3.99 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $88,475.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002043 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,251.61 or 0.99931327 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 190.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

