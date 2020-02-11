DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $669.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

