Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $132.20

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $932.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $132.20 or 0.01287635 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Braziliex and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000773 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,321,598 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

