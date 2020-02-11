DATA Hits One Day Volume of $352,370.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $352,370.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and UEX. During the last week, DATA has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.03555830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00247200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, UEX, Kucoin, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.