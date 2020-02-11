Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

