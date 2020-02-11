Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.