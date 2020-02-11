Datarius Credit Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $35,397.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Exrates. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit launched on November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.