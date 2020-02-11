Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAY. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.98.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,170,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 79,084 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 780,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 248,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.