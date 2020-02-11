David A. Difillippo Sells 752 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $153,257.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UNF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.59. 24,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,627. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $134.16 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.77 and a 200-day moving average of $201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.69.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in UniFirst by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

