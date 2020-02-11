David Matthew Stark Sells 12,538 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 22,418,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,966,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 126,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

