DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 360,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.74% of DavidsTea worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

DTEA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,757. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.91. DavidsTea has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

