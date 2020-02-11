Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Dawson Geophysical worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of DWSN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

