Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.42 ($73.74).

Shares of DHER traded up €3.64 ($4.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €78.64 ($91.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 1-year high of €72.18 ($83.93). The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

