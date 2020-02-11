Denarius (D) Reaches Market Capitalization of $584,766.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Denarius has a market cap of $584,766.00 and $470.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Denarius has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,171,111 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

