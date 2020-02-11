Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 133 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 133 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $24,204.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LH stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.29. The stock had a trading volume of 395,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,472. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

