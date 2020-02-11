DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Update

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 2,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05. DermTech has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of DermTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

