Dero (DERO) Price Tops $0.49

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $669,394.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,360,397 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

