Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post sales of $84.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.13 million and the lowest is $84.00 million. Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $71.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $326.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $327.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $361.68 million, with estimates ranging from $359.37 million to $364.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 485,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,613,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

