Desire Market Capitalization Achieves $14,799.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $14,799.00 and $6,553.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,282.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.37 or 0.02374483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.70 or 0.04554209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00755404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00891199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00117734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010069 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00715884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

