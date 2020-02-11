Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €41.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €43.10 ($50.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

DBAN stock traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €40.75 ($47.38). The company had a trading volume of 40,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The company has a market capitalization of $604.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €39.25 and a 200 day moving average of €35.99. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €29.80 ($34.65) and a 12 month high of €41.95 ($48.78).

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

