Devery (EVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 101.7% higher against the dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $275,113.00 and $46.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Devery is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.