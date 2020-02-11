Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DVN opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.