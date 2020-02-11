Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $0.46

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $1,329.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004691 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002434 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,420,604 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

