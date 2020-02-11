Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DO. HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

DO opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $604.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

