Diamondback Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 23,744 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,316% compared to the average volume of 695 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after buying an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

