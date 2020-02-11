Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 84,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.27% of Diana Shipping worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,449. Diana Shipping Inc has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

