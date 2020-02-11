Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells $171,885.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 406,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,407. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.63. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

