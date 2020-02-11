Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 5,345,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,465. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $514.89 million, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

