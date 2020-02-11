DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,418.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $122,418.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,727,560 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

