Digitalcoin (DGC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $250,302.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,837,718 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

